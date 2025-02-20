Assam’s grand Jhumoir show: 8,000 performers, PM Modi to attend

Guwahati is ready to witness a grand cultural spectacle as thousands of performers from across Assam prepare for a historic Jhumoir dance performance at Sarusajai Stadium on February 24.

The event, part of the ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ programme, will see the participation of over 8,000 artists, making it one of the largest traditional dance gatherings in the state’s history.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the mega event. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently held a high-level meeting with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials to ensure the event’s smooth execution.

Advertisement

Emphasizing seamless coordination, Sarma directed officials to make meticulous arrangements for the grand celebration.

The performance will include 5,399 female dancers, 2,175 male dancers, and 2,074 musicians, all coming together to showcase Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

The Jhumoir dance, deeply rooted in Assam’s tea community, will be the highlight of the event, celebrating 200 years of the tea industry in the region.

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal expressed excitement about the upcoming event, calling it a moment of great pride. “This historic gathering will not only showcase Assam’s traditional Jhumoir dance but will also commemorate two centuries of our tea industry. The presence of the Honorable Prime Minister adds immense value to this celebration,” he said.

The event is also a key part of ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’. It is an initiative designed to promote Assam’s investment potential while celebrating its cultural identity.