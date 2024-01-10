Assamese music icon Bhupen Uzir dies at 70

Assamese music icon Bhupen Uzir, celebrated for his contributions as a musician, music director, and sound engineer, passed away at a Guwahati hospital on Tuesday night. Aged 70, Uzir, known widely across Assam, succumbed to a severe heart attack at around 10 pm.

He is survived by his wife Santa and two daughters.

Having battled kidney and liver ailments for several months, Uzir had been receiving medical care at NEMCARE Hospital since January 1. His musical journey began from his birthplace Jorhat, Upper Assam, on April 5, 1953.

Advertisement

Renowned for his work as a music director for over 20 films like “Debi,” “Pratidan,” “Jiwan Surabhi,” “Pita Putra,” “Puja,” “Urbashi,” “Ma Kamakhya,” “Zakham,” and “Satyam Shivam Sundaram,” Uzir also made a mark as a skilled sound engineer.