Asia’s biggest open-air Comedy Festival returns to Pune

After two years of a global pandemic and continuous on and off lockdowns, everybody deserves an unfiltered weekend full of laughter riots. To make the fullest of this opportunity, Asia’s biggest comedy festival – Pune Comedy Festival is back and ready to roll the city audience out of their chairs with laughter all over again.

With its fourth edition this year, the festival is organized by Laughing Lion and would be held in Pune on May 14 and May 15, 2022, from 5 PM onwards at The Orchid Hotel, Balewadi.

This year, the two-day artist lineup includes big Comedy guns like Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kenny Sebastian, Samay Raina, Sapan Verma, Tanmay Bhat, Kanan Gill, Atul Khatri, and many more.

Excited for this comeback, the co-organizer of Pune Comedy Festival, Vivek Desai, said “We are back with Pune Comedy Festival 4.0 – an event which promises to be even grander than the previous one. The line-up this time includes big guns like Tanmay Bhat, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Sapan Verma, and even newer superstars like Samay Raina and Joel D’Souza.” Vivek is also the Co-founder of the Pune Comedy Festival and has been the lead artist programmer and curator of all four editions starting from 2017.

The Pune Comedy Festival tasted success and an overwhelming response during its previous editions. They saw a cracking line-up of 40 comedians and a jam-packed audience of 15,000 in 2018, making it Asia’s biggest comedy festival. But, when the country began issuing stay-at-home orders in March 2019, Pune Comedy Festival had to turn to track cancellations rather than promoting shows.

Today, the immediate future of events and festivals is strongly dependent on how the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. Talking about this, the Co-organizer of the Pune Comedy Festival, Ishan Vaishampayan feels the comic scene in Pune is increasing. “This is the biggest comedy platform for an artist that is available in the country. The show is a huge opportunity for budding artists who wish to make a career in the field,” he says.

Each year, the Pune Comedy Festival features a diverse lineup of rising comedians and established greats. A unique gathering of performers from all reaches of entertainment, the Pune Comedy Festival 4.0 will host a lineup of acclaimed comedians and entertainers.