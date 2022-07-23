Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares shares experience of directing for KBC’22

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has been receiving immense love from the audience and critics as soon as she shared a snippet of her upcoming web series ‘Faadu’. Now while leaping ahead in her directing spear, she will be seen directing Amitabh Bachchan for the upcoming season of KBC.

While talking on her social media the director shared a story expressing her love and gratitude for directing Amitabh Bachchan for KBC 2022.

“Thank you @whogaganarora It’s always a mix of nervousness, so much joy and love directing @amitabhbachchan sir #kbc2022”

Earlier the director shared a short glimpse of her upcoming web series, ‘Faadu’ which was showcased at an event, and went on to create a whole new buzz in the town for its intense poetic love story between two contrasting characters.

Ashwiny is all set to give us the ‘Faadu’ web series coming on SonyLIV while she is working on many more projects.