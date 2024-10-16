Turtle Walker: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti’s documentary to premiere at Doc NYC

A new documentary called ‘Turtle Walker’, co-produced by acclaimed filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, is set to premiere at Doc NYC 2024.

The film tells the fascinating and little-known story of Satish Bhaskar, an Indian pioneer in sea turtle conservation, whose groundbreaking work began in the 1970s and had a profound impact on the survival of these endangered animals. The documentary, which has been in the making for over seven years, will have its world premiere on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

The story of ‘Turtle Walker’ focuses on Bhaskar’s remarkable journey as he traveled India’s coastlines, often on foot, to discover and document nesting beaches of sea turtles. His mission was driven by a desire to protect these ancient and elusive creatures from extinction.

With his extensive fieldwork and dedication, Bhaskar played a key role in bringing awareness to the plight of sea turtles in India. His efforts to map nesting sites and study their behavior helped protect these beaches, making him a crucial figure in marine conservation.

The documentary is produced by Tiger Baby, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s production house, in collaboration with Emaho Films and HHMI Tangled Bank Studios. It has grown from humble beginnings as a small independent project from Goa into an international production.

In a statement, Zoya Akhtar expressed her admiration for Bhaskar’s dedication, saying, “At Tiger Baby, we are passionate about stories that move us, and ‘Turtle Walker’ is one of those. It tells the tale of Satish Bhaskar, who literally walked across India’s coastline to uncover and protect sea turtle nesting sites. His relentless efforts ensured that these creatures, facing extinction, had a chance at survival. This documentary serves as a reminder of how precious our planet is and how every individual can make a difference.”

Reema Kagti echoed this sentiment, adding that the project fits within their broader vision of showcasing powerful, inspiring stories from India on a global stage. She expressed her excitement about the film’s debut at DOC NYC, one of the world’s most prestigious documentary film festivals, in collaboration with notable production partners like HHMI Tangled Bank, Ceres, and Emaho.

‘Turtle Walker’ is directed by Taira Malaney, with Angad Dev Singh, Vikram Malaney, and Taira Malaney joining Akhtar and Kagti as producers. The film’s creative team includes associate director and head of cinematography Krish Makhija, editor and co-writer Sam Rogers, and a list of esteemed executive producers including Isabelle Couture, James Reed, Jared Lipworth, Sean B. Carroll, and Nikita Mamik.