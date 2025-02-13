Ashish Chanchlani pulls out of hosting gig amid India’s Got Latent controversy

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has announced that he will not be hosting an upcoming event scheduled for Valentine’s Day, citing health concerns. His withdrawal comes amid a growing controversy surrounding the YouTube show India’s Got Latent.

On Thursday, Chanchlani took to Instagram to inform his followers about his decision. “Hello Doston, I am not keeping well, so unfortunately, I won’t be able to attend and host the screening of the film ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ on Valentine’s Day. But don’t worry, those who are selected can still go and enjoy the show. I know, I am gonna miss y’all so much! Love you 3000,” he wrote.

The announcement coincided with an update from Assam Police, who confirmed that summons had named Ashish Chanchlani and fellow YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with an FIR against multiple content creators.

The case, registered under Cyber PS case no. 03/2025, accuses the individuals of promoting obscenity and engaging in vulgar discussions on India’s Got Latent. The FIR was lodged by Alok Boruah from Nayanpur, Guwahati, and names Chanchlani, stand-up comedian Jaspreet Singh, content creators Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina, among others.

The allegations fall under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the IT Act, the Cinematograph Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

As legal scrutiny intensifies, Assam Police officers have traveled to Mumbai to further investigate the matter. Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Samay Raina, who hosted India’s Got Latent, announced on Instagram that he has taken down all videos of the show from his channel.

Expressing his distress over the situation, he wrote, “Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”

Ranveer Allahbadia also issued a public apology after facing backlash for a remark he made on the show. In a video statement, he admitted that his comments were inappropriate and expressed regret over his words.

“My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry,” he stated.

He also acknowledged his responsibility as a content creator, emphasizing that his platform has audiences of all ages.

“The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don’t want to take that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That has been my learning from this whole experience,” he added.