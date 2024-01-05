Armaan Malik talks about his new Kannada song, ‘Ninyaarele’

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik kicked off 2024 on a positive note, delighting his fans with a romantic Kannada song titled ‘Ninyaarele.’

Titled ‘Ninyaarele,’ the soulful romantic song is rendered by the singer in the Kannada language for the film ‘Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe,’ directed by Simple Suni.

A soul-stirring emotional number, ‘Ninyaarele’ offers a gentle, lilting melody to the audience, instantly captivating listeners.

Advertisement

Interestingly, ‘Ninyaarele’ holds a special place for the singer as it signifies his reunion with actor Vinay Rajkumar, with whom he collaborated in 2015 for the film ‘Siddhartha,’ marking his musical debut in the Kannada industry.

Sharing his experience of working on the song, Armaan Malik said, “I just can’t get enough of singing in Kannada – it’s like my musical happy place! Super excited that my first track this year, ‘Ninyaarele,’ is in Kannada. The release of this new song holds special significance for me as it marks a nostalgic reunion with actor Vinay Rajkumar. Our collaboration dates back to the film ‘Siddhartha’ in 2015, where I made my debut in the Kannada industry alongside him. This song not only reflects our shared journey but also encapsulates the growth and artistic evolution since our first project together. I hope this track resonates with listeners and becomes a melody that connects with their hearts.”

Sung by Armaan Malik, composed by Veer Samarth, and written by Siddu Kodipura and Suni.

Armaan Malik’s soothing voice has won the hearts of many, making him a favorite when it comes to romantic melodies. His music transcends borders, and he has an incredible ability to connect with listeners through his soulful and expressive voice.

His musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He eventually rose to fame with the song ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon,’ starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta. (ANI)