Armaan Malik makes to the nominee list for MTV Europe Music Awards

Armaan Malik, who has had a fantastic year so far doing career-defining projects like the feature on Ed Sheeran’s ‘2Step’ and ‘Memu Aagamu’ with Allu Arjun, appears to be closing the year on a high with his latest English single ‘You’ earning him his second MTV EMA nomination for ‘Best India Act.’

His first international single, ‘Control,’ won him the MTV EMA in 2020, marking a significant milestone in his journey to take his music from India to the rest of the world.

The singer took it to his Instagram and applied for the votes

Talking about this honour, Armaan says, “I am elated to earn yet another nomination at the prestigious MTV EMAs for my English single, ‘You’

“Last time I won, it was for my debut single ‘Control,’ and it was a huge career milestone for me! I want to make my fans, family, and country proud once more. I wish the other talented nominees the best of luck; this is a big moment for all of us.”

The MTV EMAs website now allows public voting for award categories: https://armaan.lnk.to/voteAM4EMA

On November 13, a ceremony honouring global artists will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany.

(Inputs from IANS)