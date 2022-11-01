Armaan Maalik collaborates with Rochak Kohli for love track ‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’

Playback singer Armaan Malik, who has scored an MTV EMA nomination for his English single, “You”, is set to collaborate with composer Rochak Kohli, who is known for composing “Paani Da Rang” from the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Vicky Donor”.

The song, titled “Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho”, is a love track that guarantees to tug at the heartstrings. The music video of the song features Malik alongside actress Vedika Pinto. Together, they relive nostalgic moments in love in the music video directed by Charit Desai.

Talking about the song, Armaan said in a statement: “Bringing ‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’ to life wouldn’t have been possible without the unparalleled support of Bhushan Ji and T-Series. Such songs aren’t made often – the melody by Rochak and lyrics by Kumaar have that super fresh and modern approach yet maintaining the old world romantic charm we all love.”

“Rarely I get attracted to a song instantly, but ‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’ got me hooked right from the moment I heard it. I’m particularly excited about the video which is directed by the amazing Charit Desai and features Vedika Pinto as the female lead, who I absolutely adore. I’m keen to see how fans react to our on-screen chemistry.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of music label T-Series, “Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho” will be out soon on the T-Series’ YouTube channel.