Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post amid break-up rumors with Malaika Arora

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a cryptic Instagram story on pain amid rising breakup rumors with his longtime girlfriend and actor-model Malaika Arora.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a post that read “Pain from discipline is better than pain from regret.”The post comes days after Arjun Kapoor’s midnight birthday celebration which Malaika Arora skipped. This has left their fans wondering about their break-up speculations.

In March, Malaika also shared a cryptic post that fuelled the news about their alleged parting ways The post read, “Good Morning. The greatest treasure on Earth are the people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced, and each of us has only a few of them”.

Malaika and Arjun‘s breakup rumor has been in the public eye since last month . According to a report shared by Pinkvilla, both the actors have respectfully parted ways as their relationship has run its course.

“Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship,” a source told Pinkvilla.

Though Malaika and Arjun have not publicly confirmed the news but their cryptic messages on love and pain have left their fans speculating about the current status of their relationship. Recently, Malaika shared her views on true love in a recent interview with Hello Magazine, where she said “I’ll never give up on the idea of true love, no matter what. I’m a typical Scorpio that way, so I’ll fight for love till the very end — but I’m also very realistic and know where to draw the line.”

Malaika and Arjun made their relationship public in 2018 photos on the actress’s 45th birthday. In the past, they have addressed their breakup rumors by posting their fun time photos with each other but this time till now none of the actors has shared such posts.