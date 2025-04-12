Britain announces further support package for Ukraine

Britain on Friday announced a 450 million British pound (about 589 million US dollars) “surge of military support” for Ukraine as it co-hosted a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group with Germany in Brussels.

The package, jointly funded by Britain and Norway, includes a new “close fight” military aid component valued at over 250 million pounds, featuring radar systems, anti-tank mines and military drones.

Friday’s support package also includes repairs and maintenance for vehicles and battlefield equipment previously supplied by Britain to Ukraine.

British Defence Secretary John Healey said the package will “surge support to Ukraine’s frontline fight” and increase pressure on Russia.

According to the British Ministry of Defence, the new kit will be procured from both British and Ukrainian suppliers, “demonstrating how investment into Ukraine’s defence supports jobs and the economies” in both Britain and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has also ramped up its support, Xinhua news agency reported. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas confirmed that member states have committed over 23 billion euros (about 26.21 billion dollars) in military aid to Ukraine so far this year.

“So we are definitely doing more than last year,” said Kallas, stressing that the EU should do even more.

Last month, military chiefs from some 30 countries had gathered in Britain to discuss how the so-called “coalition of the willing” might function in practice to defend Ukraine in the future.

“Everybody wants a peaceful outcome, a lasting peace, not least the Ukrainians. But that will only be lasting…if there is security arrangements in place to ensure that if there is a deal, it is a defended deal,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said at the close-door meeting at the Northwood military base outside London.

Britain has taken a leading role in organising Western support for Ukraine alongside France after US President Donald Trump surprised Europe by initiating talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Starmer noted that previous meetings involving international political leaders had established a consensus that “we need to work together to ensure that any deal that is put in place is defended.”

“What’s happening here is turning that political intention into reality. The concept into the plans, whether that’s in relation what might happen on the sea, air or on the ground,” Starmer said.