Ariana Grande announces new album for 2024

Singer Ariana Grande is gearing up to delight her fans in 2024 with her upcoming work. The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker took to social media on Wednesday to unveil her new album, set to drop in the upcoming year, as reported by Variety.

“See you next year,” Grande wrote in the caption alongside a carousel of Instagram photos and videos.

Grande shared a range of in-studio memories, displaying various tones: a video of Grande’s mother dancing, a screenshot of a FaceTime call featuring her dance moves, a photo of a warehouse (potentially a music video set?), and another photo capturing her in tears.

“The two moods of the album,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Grande also included a video taken by someone noting that it’s “almost the last day of this album.” “I’m so tired,” she admits in the clip. “But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons.”

This particular update has left her fans thrilled.

“Wow… can’t wait,” expressed one social media user.

“Super excited,” commented another.

Ariana Grande hasn’t released an album since 2020’s ‘Positions,’ which set several records. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 upon its October 2020 release, selling 174,000 album-equivalent units.

Teasing her next project on Instagram since earlier this month, Grande, however, has not unveiled the release date of her album yet.

In 2024, she is also set to star as Galinda Upland/Glinda the Good in the film adaptation of the musical Wicked. (ANI)