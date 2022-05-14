Archana Puran Singh unites with Shekhar Suman, all set to replace The Kapil Sharma Show with Laughter Champion

After the massive success of The Kapil Sharma Show, it is all set to take a break from next month as the team travels to the USA for a tour.

Replacing the show will be another comedy show titled India’s Laughter Champion. The show will celebrate the comeback of Shekhar Suman on the small screen. He will be joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judge’s panel. Interestingly the two have earlier shared the stage on Comedy Circus and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

On Thursday, Sony TV took to social media and dropped a small teaser of the show spotlighting Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. The two, who earlier shared the stage for Comedy Circus and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, have now come together once again.

Sources shared with media that the channel did not want to miss out on its loyal fanbase. While airing old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show was an option for them but they wanted to keep entertaining viewers with new content.

“Comedy Circus has been a profitable project on Sony TV and has given India many talented artists. With no stand-up comedy show at the moment, the team decided to launch one. While having Archana on the show, the team decided to play on the nostalgia card and got Shekhar Suman onboard too,” added the source.