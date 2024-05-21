AR Rahman set to enchant Malaysia with concert in July

Get ready to be swept off your feet as the legendary AR Rahman gears up to mesmerize music lovers in Malaysia with his upcoming concert at the renowned National Stadium Bukit Jalil on July 27, 2024. Hosted by Star Planet, Malaysia’s top entertainment company, the event promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of the musical maestro.

Fresh off his appearance at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival, Rahman unveiled a sneak peek into his latest project, a captivating feature documentary titled ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’. Directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by Rahman himself, the documentary explores the captivating evolution of music across cultures and generations, from ancient traditions to modern-day renaissances.

Speaking about the documentary, Rahman expressed his excitement, highlighting music’s profound ability to unify and uplift societies. From the tribal rituals of headhunting communities to the vibrant musical landscape of today, ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’ promises to take viewers on a captivating journey through the rich tapestry of human expression.

The launch of the documentary at the Bharat Pavilion in Cannes saw Rahman, alongside director Rohit Gupta and esteemed guests, sharing insights into the creative process behind the film. Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, emphasized the collaborative effort that brought the project to life, praising the musicians of Nagaland for their invaluable contributions.

Director Rohit Gupta reflected on the transformative journey of creating the documentary, celebrating the resilience and creativity of Nagaland’s musical heritage. With five years in the making, the film stands as a testament to the dedication and passion of all those involved.

‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’ marks Rahman’s second venture into filmmaking as a producer, following the success of ’99 Songs’. With a stellar lineup of executive producers and a wealth of musical talent, the documentary promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

As Rahman continues to push boundaries and inspire audiences with his musical prowess, his latest venture serves as a testament to the enduring power of music to transcend barriers and unite hearts across the globe. Get ready to embark on a musical odyssey like no other with ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’.