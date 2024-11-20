AR Rahman and wife Saira separate after 29 years of marriage

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira, have announced their decision to part ways after nearly 30 years of marriage.

The news, shared by Rahman on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), came as a heartfelt revelation, with the composer reflecting on the bittersweet nature of their separation.

In his post, Rahman expressed that despite their shared hopes of celebrating their “grand thirty” years together, life had taken an unexpected turn.

He wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts.”

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

Acknowledging the emotional difficulty of the moment, Rahman also conveyed a message of seeking meaning and understanding in the midst of the pain. He thanked friends and well-wishers for their support and for respecting their privacy during this challenging time.

Along with Rahman’s statement, their son Ameen also made a request for privacy through his Instagram stories. “We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding,” he wrote.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu married in 1995 and have three children together: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Their long-lasting relationship had been a subject of public admiration, and news of their separation has left many in shock.

On the professional front, Rahman continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. Recently, he was awarded the ‘XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation’ by IIT Madras, recognizing his work on the virtual reality film ‘Le Musk’. The composer also launched the film’s soundtrack worldwide through Believe Music.

Over the years, Rahman has created some of the most memorable music in Indian cinema, with iconic soundtracks for films like ‘Roja’, ‘Bombay’, ‘Dil Se’, ‘Lagaan’, and ‘Rockstar’. His international fame grew after winning two Academy Awards for his work on ‘Slumdog Millionaire’.

Rahman has also collaborated with artists beyond Bollywood, contributing music to Hollywood films such as ‘127 Hours’ and ‘Million Dollar Arm’, and working with global legends like Mick Jagger, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and will.i.am.