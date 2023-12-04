April Wine’s frontman Myles Goodwyn passes away at 75

In a somber turn of events, the music world bids farewell to Myles Goodwyn, the former lead singer of April Wine, who passed away at the age of 75. The announcement of Goodwyn’s demise was made by his publicist, Eric Alper, though the cause of death remains shrouded in mystery.

Goodwyn, a resident of the Halifax area, had recently played his final gig with April Wine in March. Despite stepping away from the spotlight, he continued to play a crucial role in managing the band. The 75-year-old musician’s significant contributions to the music industry were celebrated through various accolades, including the band’s induction into Canada’s Walk of Fame earlier this year. Goodwyn himself was honored in the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, a testament to his enduring impact on the country’s musical landscape.

April Wine, under Goodwyn’s leadership, achieved remarkable success, boasting sales of over 10 million albums worldwide and earning 11 Juno nominations. Their breakthrough in the United States came with the 1981 release of “The Nature of the Beast,” an album that not only became their most financially successful but also featured the chart-topping hit “Just Between You and Me,” peaking at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Advertisement

Throughout the years, as band lineups evolved, Goodwyn remained a constant force, contributing to every April Wine album. His enduring commitment to the craft persisted despite grappling with health challenges, notably in 2008 when he suffered a fall due to an internal hemorrhage linked to years of alcohol consumption.

Undeterred by health setbacks, Goodwyn continued to create music and perform until early 2023 when he officially declared his retirement from touring. In a poignant farewell message, he expressed gratitude for a fulfilling career and extended heartfelt thanks to fans worldwide for their unwavering support.

As the music community mourns the loss of Myles Goodwyn, his legacy lives on through the timeless melodies and profound impact he leaves behind, etched in the hearts of fans and fellow musicians alike.