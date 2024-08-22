Anxious Jungkook ponders fame without BTS in ‘Jungkook: I AM STILL’ teaser

Bangtan TV has finally released the trailer for BTS’ Golden Maknae Jungkook’s new documentary, ‘Jungkook: I AM STILL’. In the short clip, Jungkook grapples with the fear of debuting as a soloist despite being a celebrated member of one of the biggest musical groups in the world. Chronicling Jungkook’s eight-month journey to his ambitious maiden solo album, ‘GOLDEN’, the documentary will release in theaters worldwide on September 18.

The teaser opens with an anxious Jungkook standing in his hotel room, peeking outside at the concert venue. Looking at the stage, he says, “I’m suddenly nervous. I’ll do my best, guys.” Jungkook then contemplates the big question: “Without the power of BTS, just on my own, will I be able to receive recognition?”

The teaser cuts to snippets of the BTS member setting the stage on fire with his performances, behind-the-scenes clippings of his recordings, and dance rehearsals. It promises to chronicle an exciting journey, capturing how the BTS star makes it big as a soloist.

Advertisement

Catch the teaser for ‘I AM STILL’ here:

Reminiscing about his accomplishments, the youngest BTS member commented, “With all these achievements, I gained more self-confidence.” He further added, “I think I liked the process itself. I’ll keep going forward.” During an interview, Jungkook shyly smiled and said, “I’ve never thought of myself as a genius. I just know the areas I lack in, so I strive to be better too.”

Appreciating the BTS fandom, ARMY, the singer credited them for heightening his energy, saying, “I always say this, but ARMY always fires me up. I just follow my own compass.” The video concluded with Jungkook jumping and saying, “It’s always more fun with the fans.”

‘I AM STILL’ has been directed by Junsoo Park, who has helmed many films dedicated to BTS and its members, along with other projects from the band’s record label, BigHit Music. According to a press release from the label, the documentary is poised to reveal exclusive never-before-seen footage and interviews, along with featuring enthralling live performances that highlight the K-pop sensation’s creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges faced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BigHit Music Updates (@bighit_ent)

Jungkook’s debut album as a soloist earned him widespread recognition, with the track “Seven” featuring Latto charting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart as the first single from ‘GOLDEN’, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Jungkook made his debut with the globally celebrated K-pop boy band BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Suga. He debuted as a soloist with the album ‘GOLDEN’ in 2023 and soon captivated K-pop fans worldwide. Currently, Jungkook is serving his mandatory military service with the rest of the band members, except for Jin, who completed his service a few days ago.