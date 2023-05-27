Celebrities occasionally attend events wearing the same clothing. On Friday, Bollywood divas Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon served twinning and triumphing goals, although at different locales.

Anushka made her red carpet debut at Cannes in an off-the-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn couture gown. Interestingly, Kriti made a breathtaking entrance on the same day at the IIFA ROCKS 2023 green carpet wearing the exact same dress as Anushka, but in black. The two chose a similar hairstyle by chance.

Anushka and Kriti stepped up their style with a sleek hair knot.

Anushka Sharma’s Cannes debut has not been officially announced, but the French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenin, mentioned her attendance in a tweet earlier this month. “It was a pleasure to meet Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma!”

“I wished Virat and Team India the best of luck in the upcoming tournaments, and we talked about Anushka’s trip to Cannes,” he wrote after seeing Anushka and Virat at the French Embassy in New Delhi.

Talking about the work front, the actresses have a lot on their plate. ‘Chakda Xpress’ starring Anushka Sharma, helmed by Prosit Roy, is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami that will be available exclusively on Netflix.

The film’s final release date is still not known. For the first time in her career, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress will play a cricketer.

Karnesh Sharma, Anushka’s brother, will produce ‘Chakda Xpress’ through his home production firm Clean Slate Films. The film marks the actor’s return following her 2018 blockbuster ‘Zero,’ which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Kriti will, on the other hand, be seen romancing Shahid Kapoor in an untitled film. She also co-stars in ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff.