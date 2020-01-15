As Chhapaak fares decently at the box office, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap praised Deepika Padukone for a new social endeavour she picked up with her film.

In a recent video that Deepika shared on her official Instagram handle, she is seen conducting an experiment of buying acid from various shops through a team of trained actors.

She captioned the video, “Won’t Buy Won’t Sell – A Chhapaak Social Experiment. Acid has corroded many lives, crushed many dreams, dashed many hopes and scarred many futures.”

In the video, sellers are seen giving away the bottles by so much as casually referring to buyers by asking if they will throw it at someone, some ask for ID and one even says, do not do anything wrong with it.

Deepika features in the video along with several acid attack survivors who are also part of the film directed by Meghna Gulzar.

She starts and ends by saying, “Acid bikta hai tabhi toh phikta hai ( Acid is sold and therefore thrown…)”

The Gangs of Wasseypur director took to his official Twitter handle to share the Chhapaak social experiment video with a post that read, “. @deepikapadukone shows how easy it is to buy acid bottles .https://youtu.be/knAo0t0bSUA #WontBuyWontSell . More power to you girl #Chhapaak.”

Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, who helped pave the way for acid sale regulation in India.

Deepika plays the leading role of Malti while Vikrant Massey plays the male lead.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika Padukone herself, the film released to rave reviews on 10 January 2020.