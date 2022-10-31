Anupam Kher pens down a heartfelt birthday note for son Sikandar Kher

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher pens down a heartfelt birthday note for his son Sikandar Kher, on social media.

Anupam Kher posted a sweet photo of Sikander when he was younger.

The birthday boy and his mother, Kirron Kher, are shown in the following photo.

He captioned the pictures as, “Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher! May God give you all the happiness in the world. Wishing you a Long and healthy life! You have grown to be a nice human being. You are a wonderful actor too. May all your forthcoming projects be hugely successful! Love and prayers always!”

Kirron Kher’s ex-husband, Mumbai-based businessman Gautam Berry, to whom she was married for five years, is the father of Sikander.

Speaking of work, Anupam Kher is currently busy shooting for his movies “Emergency” and “The Signature.” Additionally, he will appear in Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film “Uunchai,” which is set to open in theatres on November 11 of this year.

In addition, he is thrilled to be a part of the Ravi Teja-starring Telugu drama “Tiger Nageswara Rao.”

Anupam will also appear in “Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay” in addition to these. “Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay,” which is directed by Ashok G, also features Sai Manjrekar and Ila Arun.

(Inputs from ANI)