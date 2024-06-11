Anupam Kher hails Rajinikanth as “God’s gift to mankind”; WATCH

Renowned actor Anupam Kher recently expressed his admiration for megastar Rajinikanth in a heartfelt and fun video shared on social media. The two stars met in Delhi during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, where they shared a light-hearted moment that Kher captured and posted on Instagram.

In the video, Kher is seen walking beside Rajinikanth, beaming with excitement. He introduces Rajinikanth with great enthusiasm, proclaiming, “The one and only, Mr. Rajini-the-kanth! The one and only! God’s gift to mankind! Waah.” Rajinikanth, always humble, smiles warmly at the camera, creating a memorable moment for fans.

Kher accompanied the video with a caption full of praise: “God’s gift to mankind! The one and only – #Rajnikanth! Jai Ho!” The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comment section to share their excitement and admiration for both actors.

The two legends were in Delhi to attend the grand oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9. Their presence at the event was noted by many, further highlighting their influential status in Indian cinema and beyond.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth has recently wrapped up filming for his highly anticipated movie “Vettaiyan,” directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, marks Rajinikanth’s 170th film and is set for a worldwide release in October. Earlier this month, Rajinikanth and Amitabh were spotted filming scenes together in Mumbai, generating even more buzz around the project.

Anupam Kher, a versatile actor with a rich career, has several exciting projects lined up. His upcoming films include “The Signature,” “Emergency,” “Vijay 69,” and “The Curse of Damyaan,” among others. Kher continues to captivate audiences with his diverse roles and unwavering dedication to his craft.

This delightful interaction between Anupam Kher and Rajinikanth serves as a reminder of the camaraderie and mutual respect that exists within the film industry. It also reinforces Rajinikanth’s legendary status, not just as an actor, but as a beloved figure who continues to inspire millions.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Vettaiyan,” moments like these highlight the joy and excitement that cinema brings, celebrating the stars who have become household names and cherished icons.