Actor Anupam Kher features in the cast of this week’s release, Hotel Mumbai, which is based on the deadly 26/11 terror attack of 2008 in Mumbai. The Bollywood veteran says it was not at all easy for him to be part of such a project.

In the movie, Anupam essays the role of Hemant Oberoi, the celebrated chef who saved many lives on a fateful night in The Taj Mahal Palace hotel during the attacks.

“This character has been very difficult and at the same time very close to my heart. To play the character of a man who conquered his fear for the safety of others was an emotionally very intense experience for me. To understand what went in the hotel that dreadful day still sends shivers down my spine.

“In my heart, I was not just paying tribute to the victims of 26/11 but also to the victims of terrorism anywhere in the world and in such performances feeling is more important than the craft of an actor. I am glad that people liked my performance. There is no greater reward for an actor than being loved by his audience,” Kher said.

Directed by Anthony Maras, Hotel Mumbai released in India on Friday and features Dev Patel in a pivotal role.