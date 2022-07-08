Anup Soni shares his experience of working on OTT and TV | Exclusive

From Prakash Jha’s Gangajal to Crime Petrol, Anup Soni has always shown his versatility in the field. He has never failed to impress the audience with his power-packed performance. His latest show Saas Bahu Achar Pvt. Ltd which also stars Amruta Subhash is now streaming on an OTT platform.

In an exclusive conversation with The Statesman, Anup Soni shared his experience of working on television and OTT. He also highlighted that why one should watch his latest release Saas Bahu Achar Pvt. Ltd.

“Luckily I have been a part of all mediums I have done theatre because I am from the National School of drama where I have performed in front of a live audience. I have done television and web series. I think the common difference between web series, films & television is that the character’s beginning, middle & end is pre-decided in a movie & web series. But in television, it is such that the character begins with some other mood & then he turns into something else. Television has a longer story so the character changes more than 50 shades.”

“Television is a medium where you have to play scene-wise. You can be a good guy now but in a television story, you can turn into a bad one tomorrow. But in web series & movies, your character is set, the script has been written and you know its graph. That’s the reason more I am focusing on my film assignments and my web series assignments because there you play a character you finish one character’s journey & you move onto a new project because of which you get to play a new character,” he further added.