Anubhav Sinha’s Anek brings the much-ignored issues of the northeast to the spotlight

With the release of Anek, Anubhav Sinha has solidified his stance as a storyteller in Indian cinema. With a farsighted vision to bring a difference in society, ANEK highlights much-neglected issues based in Northeast India.

With the release of the film, the director has not only dropped a mic but has initiated a discussion on social media and educated the people of India about an integral fraction of the country- North East India.

While Anubhav Sinha’s ANEK is amassing contrasted responses from the audience, he is also being credited to underline the turbulence of the North East that was never addressed in any of the mainstream films before this.

With extraordinary filmmaking, Anubhav has efficiently obtained his motive of initiating a credible discussion around the northeast region with this ANEK.

Not only has the filmmaker brought up a feeling of alienation through his film, but has also highlighted the political ignorance of the region.

The launch of Andrea Kevichusa from Nagaland as the female lead has cemented the genuineness of the subject and shown how important it is to put the spotlight on the Northeast region and its residents.

Anek’s win among the audience is an indication of the amalgamation. It is for the second time that Anubhav Sinha is coming together with Ayushmann Khurrana to deliver a powerful issue after Article 15, and this time their attempt to bring in a socio-political conflict in the northeast is truly exemplary.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks.