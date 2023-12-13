Anne Hathaway says it’s ‘a lucky thing’ her Barbie movie didn’t get made

Actress Anne Hathaway was considering playing Barbie for Sony Pictures back in 2017 with Alethea Jones circling to direct. However, that didn’t materialise and the actress is glad.

The Oscar-winner said in hindsight, it’s a “lucky thing” that never happened, reports Deadline.

The actress said the team behind this year’s ‘Barbie’, “hit a bullseye.” She continued, referencing her 2017 project, “Now imagine that version, that much energy, that much anticipation, that much emotion, but it’s not the right version.” Hathaway offered her assessment on Josh Horowitz’s ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast.

As per Deadline, she was equally effusive in her praise for the woman who is the producer and eventual actual onscreen Barbie, Margot Robbie.

She said, “Margot is just sublime, period. What she is doing as a creative person and a producer is so exciting and inspiring. And the mythic giants they toppled with (Barbie) that have kept certain narratives in place that have not allowed opportunities to develop for so many people. They ran straight through it, dancing, sparkling”.

She added, “If I believed that the version I was attached to could have done that, yeah, I might feel differently about it, but I genuinely think their (film) was the best possible version. So it’s actually very easy to just be thrilled and happy (for them). I’m also a person who loves watching women kill it. I just do, I just love it. And also, to do so well, so undeniably that they actually had to write new records, come on! … I think it’s probably going to make things better”.