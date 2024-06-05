Allu Arjun, Ram Charan applaud Pawan Kalyan’s election win

The air is thick with joy and celebration for Pawan Kalyan and his family, including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, as the Jana Sena Party chief secures a significant victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Pawan Kalyan emerged victorious from the Pithapuram constituency in the Kakinada district, defeating the experienced politician Vanga Geetha of the YSR Congress Party by a substantial margin of 70,279 votes.

Since the election results were declared on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan has been receiving a flood of congratulatory messages from well-wishers and supporters. Among those sending their heartfelt congratulations are his relatives, renowned actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, who took to social media to express their pride and joy.

Ram Charan shared his excitement on X, stating, “A proud day for our family! Congratulations to my @PawanKalyan Garu on his phenomenal win.” His message reflects the pride and joy felt by the family over this significant political achievement.

A proud day for our family! Congratulations to my @PawanKalyan Garu on his phenomenal win! — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 4, 2024

Echoing similar sentiments, Allu Arjun also posted on X, saying, “Heartiest congratulations to @PawanKalyan garu on this tremendous victory. Your hard work, dedication, and commitment to serve the people have always been heart-touching. Best wishes for your new journey to serve the people.” His words highlight the admiration and respect he holds for Pawan Kalyan’s dedication to public service.

Heartiest congratulations to @PawanKalyan garu on this tremendous victory . Your hardwork, dedication and commitment to serve the people for years has always been heart touching . Best wishes for your new journey to serve the people . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 4, 2024

The wave of celebration extends beyond Pawan Kalyan’s immediate family. Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana, also has reasons to celebrate as her uncle, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, secured a victory in the Telangana elections. In a joint statement, Ram Charan and Upasana expressed their delight, saying, “It is great news. We feel very happy that our uncles have emerged victorious. We wish them a tenure of happiness and progress.”

In addition to their familial congratulations, Ram Charan and Upasana took a moment to appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contributions to the nation. They remarked, “Modiji has changed India for the better, bringing about numerous positive changes. He has truly put our country on the global map. With his leadership, the country is in very able hands, flourishing as an economy. We thank him for all his efforts in making India what it is today.”