Boney Kapoor turned 64 on Monday. As producer Boney Kapoor received birthday wishes from across the country, two special messages that stood out for him came from his daughter, Janhvi Kapoor and younger brother Anil Kapoor.

Janhvi took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of photographs with her father.

She wrote a long post that said, “Happy Birthday Papa you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you.”

“Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You’re the best man I’ll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud”, she added.

She signed off by wishing him all the happiness in the world.

“You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you.”

Anil shared pictures of Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor along with himself on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday, @BoneyKapoor! From growing up together to overcoming the curve balls life threw at us, we have come a long away & I’m really lucky to have an elder brother & friend like you. You’ll always be the one who I listen to most in our family! (sic)”

Janhvi will also be collaborating with her father on the work front.

The 22-year-old has teamed up with her father for an upcoming feature film Bombay Girl.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has a number of other projects lined up including Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.

She recently began shooting for Dostana 2 in Chandigarh on Saturday; pictures of which have been circulating on social media.

Janhvi will play Gunjan Saxena, who was one of the first combat pilots in India.

The upcoming Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl film will release next year on March 13.