Anil Kapoor celebrates two years of ‘The Night Manager’: A journey that pushed boundaries

Anil Kapoor’s 2023 crime thriller “The Night Manager” has completed two years of release. Commemorating the milestone, Anil Kapoor dropped a few behind-the-scenes photographs from the project on his Instagram stories.

“Two years of The Night Manager- a journey that pushed boundaries, told a gripping story, and found its place in the hearts of so many. Grateful for the incredible team, the love from our audience, and the honor of an Emmy nomination. This one will always be special! #2YearsOfTheNightManager”, Anil Kapoor penned in the caption.

Created by Sandeep Modi, “The Night Manager” is a remake of the British television serial of the same name. The British series itself was a cinematic adaptation of the 1993 novel by John Le Carre.

The espionage thriller follows the life of Shaan Sengupta, a hotel night manager and ex-navy guy who infiltrates an influential arms dealer, Shailendra Rungta’s gang, to bring him down. The protagonist also tries to rescue a 14-year-old girl married to the majority share owner of the hotel, amidst the Rohingya genocide in 2017.

With Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala as the lead, the show also features Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee as the supporting cast.

“The Night Manager” also bagged a nomination for the ‘Best Drama Series’ at the 52nd International Emmy Awards.

Up next, Anil Kapoor will be seen in Suresh Triveni’s action drama “Subedaar.” The highly-discussed project will also see Radhikka Madan in the lead role. Set against the backdrop of India’s heartland, the film follows the compelling journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya as he navigates the challenges of civilian life.

The makers dropped the actor’s first look from the film on Anil Kapoor’s 68th birthday in December last year. The drama has been produced by Vikram Malhotra in association with Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni under Abundantia Entertainment.