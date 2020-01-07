Irrfan Khan also simply credited as Irrfan turned 53 on Tuesday. As birthday wishes began pouring in, the makers of Angrezi Medium revealed a glimpse of the actor from the upcoming film.

The versatile actor is known for his performances in British films, Hindi films, and Hollywood. With a career spanning almost thirty years and featuring in more than fifty Indian films, Irrfan has received numerous accolades including a National Award and several Filmfares’.

Maddock Films, which is producing Angrezi Medium, took to its official Twitter handle to wish Irrfan.

They shared a picture of him caught laughing from the film and wrote, “#HappyBirthday to one of our finest @irrfank. As his birthday treat to all of you we will be giving you #AngreziMedium in March 2020. This isn’t the cherry on the top, it’s the cherry, the icing, the entire cake!! Love n Light. #HomiAdajania #DineshVijan @jiostudios.”

Angrezi Medium will feature Dimple Kapadia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios, the film is slated to release in March 2020.