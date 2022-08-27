Angad Bedi shares adorable picture as wife Neha Dhupia turns 42 today

Actor Neha Dhupia turned 42 today. Her hubby Angad Bedi dropped an adorable picture on social media and penned a quirky note to mark the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Angad took to his Instagram handle sharing an unseen monochromatic picture

of him dancing with his wife Neha. The quirky caption reads, “Happy Birthday

my Juicy luicy… Time to put some loose in that luicy. Come back soon we need

to spend your money! I love you.” The actor has also added AP Dhillon’s

Summer High with the post.

The power couple is in all smiles as they share a loving moment in the picture.

But the fun part is that the picture gives a sneak peek of Manish Paul taking

a selfie in the background. Not just that, we can also spot Abhisekh Bachchan

grooving. Neha replied to the fun post writing, “Thank you, my love. Also, I

must say this picture has some epic photobombs!”

The couple tied the knot in May 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony. They

welcomed a baby girl Mehr the same year and again became parents the

second time welcoming a baby boy Guriq in October 2021.

The Bollywood Diva Neha Dhupia was crowned Femina Miss India 2002. She

made her bollywood debut with 2003 film Qayamat and came a long way

creating her own niche. The actress has recently starred in ‘Sanak’ and ‘A

Thursday’.