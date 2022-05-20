‘ANEK’ special promo in Kolkata: Today onward’s

Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film Anek releases in cinemas on 27th May.

The film focuses on an undercover cop on a mission to restore peace in the Northeastern region of India. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film was earlier slated for release on13th May. Miraj Cinema shared a post on their social media handle informing us about the new release date. Ayushmann Khurrana is going to celebrate the launch of a special promo of Anek in West Bengal, Kolkata.

“This undercover officer is one step closer to his biggest mission ever!”, while sharing a short part of Anek, captioned Ayushmann Khurrana on his social media Handle.

“We can’t hold our excitement anymore as we are coming to meet you at Newtown Kolkata. Noon onwards” Miraj Cinemas Captioned that post.

We can’t hold our excitement anymore as @ayushmannk is coming to meet you at Newtown Kolkata. 12 pm onwards😎🤩 Address: 3rd Floor, The Terminus Building, Action Area I, Landmark – Pride Plaza building, Newtown, Kolkata, West Bengal 700156#Anek #AyushmannKhurrana #SeeYouSoon pic.twitter.com/TvCJoGitt1 — Miraj Cinemas (@MirajCinemas) May 19, 2022

The producers of the movie Sinha and Bhushan Kumar have decided to shift the release date of ‘Anek’ from May 13 to May 27 to avoid a box office clash with Yash Raj Films’ Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.

This is the actor’s second collaboration with Sinha after Article 15 which earned 65 crores after its release in 2019.

Ayushmann Khurrana has seen a good run at the box office with hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi (34.02 crores), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (41.98 crores), Andhadhun (73.37 crores), Badhaai Ho (134.46 crores), Article 15 (65.25 crores), Dream Girl (139.37 crores) and Bala (110.97 crores). However, his last theatrical release before covid-19, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had performed below par at the box office in February 2020 while comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo was released directly on an OTT platform because of the pandemic. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, released in December, earned 28.26 crores.