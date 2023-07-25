Anees Bazmee to begin shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in February 2024

Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee collaborated on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, which turned out to be the actor’s first big-budget success. It also contributed to expanding his reach in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The movie received praise from all corners and encouraged moviegoers to return to theaters in the post-Covid era. A Bhushan Kumar production, featuring a reunion of Kartik with Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in Diwali 2024, entertainment website Pinkvilla reported.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will begin filming by February 2024. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is currently in the scripting stage, and the crew has locked down the fundamental storyline for the third installment of this venerable horror comedy series. The concept is now being expanded into a complete tale. Bhushan Kumar is personally working hard to ensure that every part of this horror comedy is perfect, and he is dedicated to starting production by February 2024, Pinkvilla reported.

Anees Bazmee is anticipated to wrap up filming for his upcoming Shahid Kapoor comedy, 1722 – Ek Saath Do Do, before moving on to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Anees Bazmee will start working on BB 3’s pre-production towards the end of this year. “Kartik, Anees, and Bhushan have all been very selective when it comes to the brand Bhool Bhulaiyaa and have settled on an idea that both accurately represents the world of this movie and has a distinctive component when viewed as a whole,” an insider told Pinkvilla . Beginning in February, it will be filmed over a four-month period.

Prior to moving on to the horror comedy, Kartik will wrap up filming for Chandu Champion as well. He might do one more film before BB 3, but he hasn’t decided which one yet. He is reading a number of scripts and will decide on one in a week, Pinkvilla quoted sources as saying. Kartik first came into the limelight after a stupendous performance in Pyar Ka Panchnama more than a decade ago.