Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Films, is focusing on Ahaan Pandey, Ananya Pandey’s cousin and Chunky Pandey’s nephew. Adi believes that Ahaan has the goods to shape up as one of India’s top stars in the years to come.He has consistently discovered the biggest stars of the Bollywood like Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh, who have impressed everyone with their brilliant performance.

For the last 3 years, Ahaan has gone through intensive grooming under the guidance of Adi. Ahaan’s dedication and talent has impressed Adi.

According to the source, “Ahaan has got his big Bollywood break and it is under the YRF banner! It couldn’t be bigger than this for Ahaan. Aditya Chopra is grooming him and his film will go on floors early next year. Ahaan has proven to Adi that he is very dedicated about his craft and so, Adi has signed him on in the YRF Talent division.”

Recently, the youngster was in news when he gave an impromptu dance performance with his cousin, Ananya Pandey during sister Alanna Pandey’s wedding festivities.

The source adds, “It is the Gen Z era now and so it is highly likely that the next big star of India will be from this generation. Someone who is relatable to today’s youth. With Aditya Chopra feeling that Ahaan is a strong contender for this level of stardom, all eyes will be on the young boy to see how he can floor everyone with his first film. Ahaan has shown that he chooses to stay away from the public gaze in recent years to only focus on improving his craft and that goes well with the YRF ethos because the company always bets on talent and sincerity. This is the reason why YRF has been able to produce the top stars of the country.”

The title, co-stars, and other information about Ahaan’s debut movie have not been revealed yet.