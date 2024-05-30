Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant set to marry in Mumbai extravaganza

Mumbai is gearing up for the wedding of the year as Anant Ambani, the youngest scion of Reliance Industries’ magnate Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are all set to exchange vows on July 12.

The much-anticipated event will unfold at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), adding a dash of grandeur to the city’s landscape.

With meticulous planning, the wedding ceremonies will embrace the rich traditions of Hindu Vedic customs. Kicking off on July 12 with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the joyous spirit by donning traditional Indian attire.

The festivities will continue into July 13 with Shubh Aashirwad, a day where blessings will abound, followed by the grand finale, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, on July 14, where guests are encouraged to showcase their ‘Indian chic’ style.

Radhika Merchant, hailing from the esteemed family of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is poised to become a part of the Ambani dynasty, symbolizing the union of two influential industrialist families.

Prior to the main event, the couple treated their guests to a series of pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar earlier this year. The star-studded affair attracted luminaries from across the globe, including business tycoons, political leaders, and A-list celebrities from both Hollywood and Bollywood.

The guest list boasted names like Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, and even Ivanka Trump, alongside Indian business moguls such as Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawala. Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma added their sporting charm, while spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev brought a sense of tranquility to the festivities.

The pre-wedding extravaganza featured captivating performances by Rihanna and illusionist David Blaine, leaving attendees mesmerized. Bollywood’s glitterati, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, added their charisma to the celebrations, culminating in a spectacular sangeet night with appearances from Diljit Dosanjh and other stars.

As the countdown to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s big day begins, Mumbai braces itself for a blend of tradition, luxury, and contemporary flair, promising a wedding to remember for years to come.