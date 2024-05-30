‘Blackout’ trailer drops: Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover lead comedy adventure

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of suspense, laughter, and adrenaline as the much-awaited trailer for ‘Blackout’ is finally here! Starring the talented Vikrant Massey, the stunning Mouni Roy, and the comedic genius Sunil Grover, this film promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

In ‘Blackout,’ we’re taken on a wild journey through the streets of Pune, where darkness shrouds the city in mystery for one fateful night. Vikrant Massey portrays Lenny, a crime reporter who finds himself caught in a web of greed and chaos. As the trailer drops, Vikrant himself took to Instagram to share the excitement, urging everyone to check it out and teasing, “Ek normal Safar ko Suffer banana koi humse sikhe. #BlackoutTrailer Out Now!”

The buzz around the ‘Blackout’ trailer was palpable, with fans flooding the comments section with anticipation. And if that wasn’t enough, the makers recently released the film’s first song, ‘Chitralekha,’ sung, composed, and written by the talented Vishal Mishra. This song sets the tone for an exhilarating night of heists and unexpected twists.

Directed by Devang Bhavsar, ‘Blackout’ promises to deliver a perfect blend of crime, comedy, and suspense. Co-star Sunil Grover expressed his excitement, promising that audiences will be hooked from start to finish. Mouni Roy echoed his sentiments, describing her journey with the film as incredible and expressing her eagerness for viewers to witness the suspense and excitement it has to offer.

Vikrant Massey, thrilled about the film’s release, believes that ‘Blackout’ pushes the boundaries of storytelling, offering a unique narrative that will captivate audiences. With its intriguing storyline and captivating characters, it’s no wonder that everyone involved is eager for the world to see the magic they’ve created.

Mark your calendars because ‘Blackout’ is set to premiere on Jio Cinema on June 7, 2024. Don’t miss out on this thrilling adventure that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat!