Amol Palekar’s Hindi play ‘Kusur’ to be staged in Kolkata

Veteran actor-director Amol Palekar made his comeback to the theatre after 25years with Kusur (the mistake), a theatrical reading that was staged in Chandigarh in 2020. Now, this edgy play is to be staged in Kolkata on September 24, 2022.

Presented by Goonjan, the play is an adaptation of the Danish Thriller Film ‘Den Skyldige’ where Amol Palekar introduces us to the character of retired Assistant Police Commissioner Ashok Dandavate.

To provide an outline of the story, the theatrical team has disclosed a briefing. The play begins with Dandavate as he volunteers his service at a police control room on a rainy night. With every passing hour, anonymous residents of Mumbai seek help and he receives a call from a woman who seems to have been kidnapped. A series of twists and turns that follow make the plot an intriguing one. This edge-of-the-seat thriller unveiling mystery in every move will be staged in Kolkata.

It is going to be a one-time chance to watch Amol Palekar perform the thriller reading it live on stage on September 24, 2022, at Kala Mandir, Kolkata.