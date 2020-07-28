Amitabh Bachchan has reacted sharply to trolls in an open letter he wrote from the Covid-19 ward in a Mumbai hospital.

He penned the note to anonymous trolls who have been wishing his death due to the novel coronavirus. “they write to tell me… ‘I hope you die with this Covid”.

“Hey Mr Anonymous… you do not even write your Father’s name,… because you do not know who Fathered you… there are only two things that can happen… either I shall die or either I shall live. If I die you won’t get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name… pity.”

He added: “The reason for your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan… that shall no longer exist… !! If by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers.”

“I have yet to tell them to… but if I survive I shall… and let me tell you they are a force incensed… they traverse the entire World… from the West to the East from the North to the South … and they are not just the Ef of this page… that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’!! All I shall say to them is… ‘thok do saalon ko’.”