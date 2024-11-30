Amid the legal feud with Dhanush, Nayanthara shares a cryptic note on karma

Nayanthara and Dhanush’s legal dispute is gaining attraction like wildfire. The ‘Raanjhanna’ actor recently took Nayanthara to the Madras High Court over alleged copyright infringement. Amid the messy fallout, ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara took to social media to share a cryptic note about karma.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Jawan’ actress shared a message about how karma always comes back to haunt one. “Karma Says!!! When you destroy someone’s life with lies, take it as a loan, it will come back to you with interest.” The post comes after Nayanthara’s legal team refuted the grounds of Dhanush’s copyright infringement allegations. For the unversed, Dhanush has slapped Nayanthara with a 10 crores lawsuit for using a three-second behind-the-scenes shot from the 2015 film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in her Netflix documentary, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.’

The clip features in the Netflix documentary, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’. The film chronicles the life and rise to fame of the ‘Jawan’ star. Additionally, a significant portion of the film presents her love story and marriage with Vignesh Sivan. The duo started their relationship during the filming of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,’ hence, the clip is important to the couple.

On November 29, Rahul Dhawan, Nayanthara’s attorney furnished a statement to Hindustan Times over the lawsuit. He said, “Our response is that there is no infringement or violation because what has been utilised by us in the docu-series is not part of behind-the-scenes (from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan). The same is part of a personal library; therefore, this is not infringement.” Dhawan has iterated the claim made by Nayanthara, that the footage in question was filmed using her personal device.

Recently, Dhanush K. Raja’s Wunderbar Films Private Limited filed a civil lawsuit in the Madras High Court. The case is against actor Nayanthara Kurian, her director-husband Vignesh Sivan, her Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, and two others for having used certain visuals related to the 2015 movie ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in a Netflix documentary. Additionally, the suit has requested permission to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP. It is the entity through which Netflix reports its content investments in India.

Moreover, the rift attracted public attention after Nayanthara posted a lengthy open letter addressed to Dhanush. In the letter, she revealed that she and her team spent two years trying to acquire Dhanush’s permission to use footage from the 2015 title in the documentary. However, when they couldn’t obtain the ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC). Therefore, they decided to use behind-the-scenes visuals recorded on personal devices. Subsequently, Dhanush’s legal team asked Nayanthara to pull the content in question to prevent a legal course of action.