Ranveer Allahbadia attracts political fury over crass remarks; issues apology

The Mumbai Police has registered a complaint against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka ‘BeerBiceps’, influencer Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as ‘Rebel Kid,’ and comedian Samay Raina. The complaint is over their recent comments on an episode of India’s Got Latent show. The police have booked them for using offensive and abusive language on the show, which has sparked massive political outrage and criticism from internet users. Specifically, Allahbadia is attracting immense criticism for his remarks. As per reports, Mumbai police have instigated an enquiry into the matter. Allahbadia’s comment has drawn significant political ire including backlash from Devendra Fadnavis.

For context, while conversing with a contestant, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a question which shocked the internet. He asked, “Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life. Or would you join in once and stop it forever?”. Moreover, he even went as far as asking the same contestant about the length of his p****. The question even caught Raina off guard. He reacted, “What the f***?” and asked, “Kya ho gaya hai Ranveer bhai ko? (What has happened to Ranveer?).”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has weighed in on the issue. “I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules. If someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: On controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on a show, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, “I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom… pic.twitter.com/yXKcaWJWDD — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025



Former National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief and Rajya Sabha MP, Rekha Sharma, also expressed her disappointment. “The video is very shocking and I think whether it is a female or a male, this kind of joke is never accepted by society. Making jokes about a mother or a female’s body doesn’t look good and somewhere it shows how today’s youth has stooped down to such a level morally. I think such jokes affect others who are engaged in similar creative things. I have just forwarded that video to the NCW Chairperson to take action.”

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said the fact that such comments draw applause is worrisome. “This isn’t creative. It’s pervert. And we can’t normalise perverse behaviour as cool. The fact that this sick comment met loud applause must worry us all.” Additionally, JMM MP Mahua Maji also demanded action against the influencer. She noted that Allahbadia recently recieved an award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is a publicity stunt. He also got a prize from the PM some time ago. He should have at least respected that… The relationship between parents and children is very pure. Making such obscene comments on that is not acceptable.”

Meanwhile, following the outrage, Allahbadia posted a video on X issuing an apology. He cited that comedy is not his forte. He said, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry.”