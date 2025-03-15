Why does Cate Blanchett have only 1 photo from her wedding?

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett doesn’t have too many photos from her wedding to Andrew Upton, but she affirms that she has great memories.

Appearing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ to discuss her upcoming thriller ‘Black Bag’, the 55-year-old actress revealed why there’s only one photo in existence from her 1997 wedding, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Advertisement

“When I got married, which is a very long time ago, 27 years ago”, Blanchett began before getting distracted by a more recent photo of herself and Upton, 59, that appeared on the studio screen.

Advertisement

“Why, why am I doing it like that?”, she jokingly asked, looking at the image of her laughing with her husband.

As per ‘People’, iIn the picture, captured in March 2024, Blanchett is sitting down as she leans into Upton with a smile. Getting back on track, the Borderlands actress called it “a miracle” to be married “to the same person” for so long.

The Australian actress continued, “I’m still married for 27 years. When we got married we had absolutely no money. We couldn’t have a photographer and we had two friends who were photographers”.

“One guy who got so drunk he forgot to load film in the camera and the other one had such a good time that he didn’t take any pictures, and as a result, we have one picture of our wedding”, the actress told Barrymore, 50. She then described the one wedding photo they do have, which is “a blurry picture of the two of us getting in the car, but I really remember the night as a result”.

The Disclaimer actress admitted she wasn’t always as happy discussing the moment as she is now. “I was so sad and so upset and I wept at the time that we didn’t have any pictures, but in the end I’m kind of quite pleased that I don’t have any pictures because I then constantly try and recall the evening”, she added.