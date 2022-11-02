Amala Paul to make special appearance in Ajay Devgn’s directorial ‘Bholaa’

Amala Paul, a well-known southern actress, has been confirmed to make a special appearance in the fourth film directed by Ajay Devgn, “Bholaa.”

In the action extravaganza, Amala Paul, best known for her role in “Myna,” will make a rare appearance and play a significant part opposite Ajay Devgn.

According to sources close to the actress, she will join the crew for the upcoming schedule, which is scheduled for December of this year.

Powerhouse stars like Ajay Devgn and Tabu are among the film’s diverse ensemble cast.

Directed by Dharmendra Sharma, ‘Bholaa’ is believed to be a remake of the Tamil superhit, ‘Kaithi’, featuring Karthi in the lead.

