Allu Arjun wishes David Warner a happy birthday in a ‘Pushpa’ way

Telugu film star Allu Arjun took a moment to send warm birthday wishes to Australian cricket legend David Warner, who turned 38 on Sunday.

Allu Arjun shared a playful Instagram story featuring a picture of David Warner striking the iconic pose from Arjun’s blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. In his post, he wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my brother.”

David Warner has long been an admirer of Allu Arjun’s work, particularly his role in ‘Pushpa’, which has gained immense popularity across the globe. This admiration was on full display earlier this year when a video of Warner during a match against the Netherlands went viral.

While standing at the boundary line, he entertained the crowd with a response in true ‘Pushpa’ style, captivating fans with his enthusiasm.

Warner’s career has been nothing short of extraordinary. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest top-order batsmen of modern cricket, holding numerous records and accolades.

The left-handed opener first made waves in January 2009 when he scored a staggering 89 runs off just 43 balls against South Africa, including a remarkable display against the renowned fast bowler Dale Steyn. Since then, Warner has evolved into a versatile cricketer, excelling in all formats of the game—T20, ODI, and Test matches.

In Test cricket, Warner has played 112 matches, amassing 8,786 runs at an impressive average of 44.59. His tally includes 26 centuries and 37 half-centuries, with a personal best score of 335 not out, making him the fifth-highest run-scorer for Australia in this format.

His ODI statistics are equally remarkable, with 6,932 runs in 161 matches, an average of 45.30, and a strike rate exceeding 97. Notably, he has scored 22 centuries and 33 fifties in ODIs, with his highest score being 179.

Warner’s prowess in T20Is is equally commendable; he is the highest run-scorer for Australia in this format, with 3,277 runs in 110 matches at an average of 33.43. His explosive batting style has contributed to his remarkable strike rate of 142.47, including one century and 28 half-centuries, with a top score of 100 not out.

With a staggering total of 18,995 runs in 383 international matches, Warner has carved his name as one of the all-time greats in cricket. His achievements include winning two ICC Cricket World Cups and one ICC T20 World Cup, along with an ICC World Test Championship title.

Warner ranks as Australia’s second-highest run-getter, following the legendary Ricky Ponting, in ICC 50-over World Cups, having scored 1,527 runs at an average of 56.55, including six centuries.

In the world of franchise cricket, Warner continues to shine. He has made significant contributions to the Indian Premier League (IPL), particularly during his time with the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). As the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL history, he has accumulated 6,565 runs at an average of 40.52, which includes four centuries and 62 half-centuries, with a personal best score of 126. His leadership led SRH to victory in the 2016 IPL, and he holds the unique distinction of winning the Orange Cap—awarded to the season’s top run-scorer—three times.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, the much-anticipated sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will once again feature Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel promises to delve deeper into the gripping saga of red sandalwood smuggling and the power struggles that ensue. Fans eagerly await its theatrical release on December 5, 2024.