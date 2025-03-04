R Madhavan clarifies rumours of talking to young girls on social media

Bollywood’s Maddy boasts a strong fan following, especially among women. Recently, R Madhavan opened up on how social media interaction with fans can be misinterpreted. Rumours have been swirling that the ‘3 Idiots’ actor is talking to young female fans on social media. Following this, the actor has clarified the rumours, revealing how only a part of the message stirred the speculations.

Recently, R Madhavan shared an incident where a young fan sent him a message on Instagram praising his acting skills. At the end of the message, the girl added a bunch of kiss and heart emojis. After R Madhavan replied to her message expressing gratitude, she shared a screenshot of the whole thing and re-shared it on her social media handle. This led a part of the internet to assume that R Madhavan was replying to the hearts and kisses.

R Madhavan narrated the whole incident and now videos of it are making rounds on social media. He said, “I am an actor. I have all these people messaging me on Instagram and social media. I’ll tell you a simple example. A young girl messages me. ‘I saw this movie and I really loved it. I thought you’re a fabulous actor. Well done. You motivate me.’ And at the end of it, she puts lots of hearts and kisses and love symbols. Now, when there’s a fan who is talking to me in such detail, I am compelled to answer. So, I always say ‘Thank you so much. Very kind of you. God bless you.’

He revealed, “This is my reply to her. What she does is, she takes a screenshot of my reply to her and makes it as a post on Instagram. Now, what do people see? Hearts and kisses and love things. And Maddy is replying to that.”

Elaborating on his point, the actor stressed that such incidents make people walk on eggshells while using social media. “My intention was not to reply to that. My intent was to reply to a message. But because it’s a small thing you only see that symbol and say ‘Oh Maddie is talking to young girls’. If that is the fear I have… If I have to pussyfoot around every time I am putting a message on social media, can you imagine that somebody without my experience, how much trouble they’re going to get into?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan’s last stint was ‘Hisaab Barabar’ which released on Zee 5. Moving ahead, the actor also has back-to-back Hindi and Tamil films lined up for release. Maddy’s next Tamil titles are ‘Adhirshtasaali’ and ‘Test.’ On the other hand, he will star in Bollywood films ‘Amriki Pandit,’ ‘De De Pyaar De 2,’ ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ and ‘Dhurandhar.’