All about Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy was born on 28 September 1985 (age 36 years; as of 2021) in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, India. She became a household name with her portrayal of the role of “Krishna Tulsi” in the TV serial “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” which was also her debut. Since then there has been no looking back for her. Her performances in “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev” as “Sati” and in “Nagin 2 — Mohabbat Aur Inteqaam Ki Dastaan” as “Naagin” proved to be pathbreaking performances of her career.

Appearances

Mouni Roy is approximately 5′ 5″ tall and weighs around 50 kg. She has black eyes and black hair.

She is a fitness enthusiast and visits the gym regularly.

Mouni Roy has also been in the limelight for a drastic change in her physical appearance. According to sources, she even went under the knife to accentuate her lips. The actress, however, denies any such reports.

Parents & Siblings

Her grandfather, Shekhar Chandra Roy was a well-known Jatra theatre artist. Her father, Anil Roy, is an office superintendent of the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad and her mother, Mukti Roy, is a theatre artist. She has one younger brother, Mukhar Roy. She considers her father as her only role model.

Husband

On 27 January 2022, she got married to her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar a businessman, at Hilton Goa Resort in Goa in a South Indian wedding ceremony.

Relationships/Affairs

Mouni Roy was rumoured to be in a relationship with the TV actor Gaurav Chopra who was also a Bigg Boss 10 contestant and Mohit Raina who played the role of “Shiva” in the TV serial “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev.”

Career

Mouni Roy completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Baburhat, Cooch Behar. She completed her graduation in English Honors from Miranda House, University of Delhi, New Delhi. Her parents wanted her to become a journalist and so she enrolled in a course in Mass Communication at Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi. However, her passion for acting made her drop out of the course and land in Mumbai.

She started her acting career in 2007 with the TV serial “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” as a “Krishna Tulsi.”

In 2008, she participated and won the first season of “Zara Nachke Dikha” along with Karishma Tanna and Jennifer Wingete

In the coming years, she worked in popular TV serials like “Kasturi”, “Naagin”, “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi”, “Do Saheliyaan” and many more. Her role in the serial “Naagin” gained her appreciation from the audience. Mouni also appeared in the reality shows like “Comedy Nights Bachao”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7” and the list goes on.

Mouni debuted in the Punjabi film industry with “Hero Hitler in Love (2011).” In 2016, she was the player of Arjun’s team Mumbai Tigers in Box Cricket League.

She has showcased her hosting skills and also hosted the dance show So You Think You Can Dance along with Rithvik Dhanjani.

Mouni Roy made debut her in the Bollywood industry opposite Akshay Kumar in 2018 with the movie “Gold.”Mouni Roy also voiced the role of Sita in the animated movie, “Mahayodha Rama.”

Net Worth

Mouni Roy’s net worth is estimated to be ₹70 Crores ($1 million).

Favourites

Mouni Roy likes to eat Kadi Chawal, Khichdi, Mishti Doi, and Chinese food.

She likes to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo Dicaprio, Ryan Gosling, and Madhuri Dixit on the silver screen.

Mouni’s favourite movie series is Harry Potter.

Mouni Roy likes to listen to the song “Lag Jaa Gale” from the film “Woh Kaun Thi.”

Her favourite holiday destinations are London and Paris.

Mouni likes to read William Shakespeare.

Facts

• During her college days, she worked as a choreographer.

• She always took a lot of interest in painting and sketching.

She is a close friend of TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh.

She is a global trotter and has travelled a lot of places- Dubai, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, Europe, and many more.

• She loves spending time with children. Whenever kids are around, she loves playing and enjoying with them.