All about Jane Birkin’s three children

Jane Birkin, born on December 14, 1946, was an English singer and actress whose talent and passion for the arts were evident throughout her career. Rising to prominence, she became a sought-after name in the industry. However, let’s take a closer look at the three children who added immeasurable joy and depth to her life.

During her marriage to John Barry, Jane Birkin welcomed her first daughter, Kate Barry, into the world on April 8, 1967. Kate pursued a successful career as a fashion photographer, working with renowned publications like Vogue and The Sunday Times Magazine. Tragically, her life was cut short, and she passed away on December 11, 2013, leaving a void in the world of photography.

In her romantic and creative partnership with Serge Gainsbourg, Jane Birkin became the proud mother of Charlotte Gainsbourg, born on July 21, 1971. Charlotte blossomed into a talented actress and singer, making her musical debut alongside her father at the age of 12 with the controversial song “Lemon Incest.” She further ventured into the music industry, releasing albums and captivating audiences with her soulful voice. Charlotte has shared her life with Yvan Attal, a French actor, scriptwriter, and director, since 1991. Together, they have two children, a son named Ben Attal and a daughter named Alice Attal.

On September 4, 1982, Jane Birkin welcomed her third daughter, Lou Doillon, into the world. Lou inherited her mother’s artistic talents and pursued a multifaceted career as a singer, musician, actress, and model. Her creative endeavors have earned her recognition and acclaim.

These three remarkable individuals, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Kate Barry, and Lou Doillon, have each carved their own unique paths in the world of arts and entertainment. They carry the legacy of their talented mother, Jane Birkin, forward, adding their own chapters to the rich tapestry of creativity.