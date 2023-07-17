Who was John Barry? Know more about Jane Birkin’s ex-husband

As we mourn the loss of Jane Birkin, the beloved British actor and singer, it is worth taking a moment to reflect on her personal life and her relationship with her ex-husband, John Barry. Let’s delve into some details about him.

John Barry, a renowned composer, was married four times in his life. His first three marriages, to Barbara Pickard (1959–63), Jane Birkin (1965–68), and Jane Sidey (1969–78), all ended in divorce. He found lasting love with his fourth wife, Laurie, whom he married in January 1978 until his passing. The couple had a son named Jonpatrick. Barry also had three daughters: Suzanne with his first wife, Barbara; Kate with his second wife, Jane; and Sian, from a relationship with Ulla Larson between his first two marriages.

Jane Birkin, known for her prominent presence in France from the late 1960s onwards, had three children. She had photographer Kate Barry with her first husband, John Barry; actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg with Serge Gainsbourg; and musician Lou Doillon with Jacques Doillon.

John Barry’s musical career was illustrious, with his most notable contributions being the scores he composed for eleven James Bond films from 1963 to 1987. He was also responsible for arranging and performing the iconic “James Bond Theme” for the first film in the series, 1962’s Dr. No. His talent extended beyond the Bond franchise, as he composed the Grammy- and Academy Award-winning scores for films such as Dances with Wolves and Out of Africa.

Over his remarkable career spanning more than 50 years, Barry also worked on scores for films like The Scarlet Letter, Chaplin, The Cotton Club, Game of Death, The Tamarind Seed, Mary, Queen of Scots, and even composed the theme for the television series The Persuaders! In recognition of his contributions to music, he was appointed an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in 1999.

However, Barry faced health challenges in his life. In 1988, he suffered a rupture of the esophagus due to a toxic reaction from a health tonic he had consumed. This incident left him unable to work for two years and made him more susceptible to pneumonia.

Tragically, John Barry passed away at his Oyster Bay home on January 30, 2011, at the age of 77, due to a heart attack.