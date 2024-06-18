Alka Yagnik battles hearing loss. Check her post on Instagram

Renowned Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik recently shared a personal update on her health journey, revealing a diagnosis of rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss. Taking to Instagram, she opened up about her sudden experience of losing her hearing after disembarking from a flight a few weeks ago.

Expressing gratitude for the concern and inquiries from fans, friends, and well-wishers during her absence from the spotlight, Yagnik bravely disclosed the unexpected setback she’s facing. She attributed the condition to a viral attack, as confirmed by her doctors.

In her heartfelt message, Yagnik urged caution, especially for her fans and younger colleagues, emphasizing the potential risks associated with prolonged exposure to very loud music and headphones. Despite the challenges posed by her health condition, she remains optimistic, seeking support and prayers from her admirers as she navigates this critical phase.

Recognized as one of the most prominent voices in Hindi cinema, Alka Yagnik has left an indelible mark on the industry with her exceptional talent. Throughout her illustrious career spanning over four decades, she has garnered numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and a remarkable seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer.

Yagnik’s contribution to Bollywood extends beyond her extensive discography, encompassing over a thousand films and a staggering twenty-one thousand songs recorded in more than 25 languages. Her melodic renditions have resonated with audiences across generations, solidifying her status as one of the most prolific and revered female playback singers in the industry.

As she embarks on a journey of recalibration and recovery, Alka Yagnik remains grateful for the unwavering love and support of her fans. With determination and resilience, she looks forward to returning to the stage and sharing her music once again, guided by the collective prayers and understanding of her devoted audience.