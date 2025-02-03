Udit Narayan triggers uproar as one incident after another resurfaces

Singer Udit Narayan finds himself at the centre of a massive controversy. Recently, the singer’s video of kissing a fan on the mouth went viral. For the unversed, a female fan approached Naryan for a picture during a performance, after the fan planted a kiss on his cheek, Narayan kissed the 21-year-old on the lips. This stirred widespread online criticism. Several social media users are calling his behaviour ‘predatory’ and expressing their disgust. Moreover, amid the severe backlash, old videos of the singer have surfaced.

Just like other controversies, this one too, prompted fans to do some online digging. Subsequently, old clips of Udit Naryan kissing female singers like Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal are going viral. In both cases, the female singers appear taken aback after the sudden act. However, they refrained from saying anything on the issue. Moreover, some users are also stating that the ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ singer also kissed actress Karisma Kapoor, leaving her visibly shocked.

The recent controversy has now brought the past incidents into light, fuelling the criticism against Udit Narayan. Several Reddit threads have emerged apart from discussions on X and Instagram. While most of the users are slamming the singer, a section of users also state that the female fan in the video approached the artist first.

Amid mounting criticism, Udit Narayan addressed the controversy in an interview with the Hindustan Times. The singer stated that he is a man of integrity and would never engage in inappropriate behaviour. He called fans ‘deewaane’ and said that such incidents shouldn’t be blown out of proportion.

He said, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log gain. (Fans are crazy. We are not like this, we are decent people). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko. (What is the point of making a big deal out of this?). There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands… yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye. (All this is fans’ craze and it shouldn’t be given so much attention).”

In related news, amid the controversy, Narayan’s contemporary, Abhijit Bhattacharjee has come out in his support. He labelled his friend as a ‘khiladi’ and expressed his support.

Udit Narayan has been a part of the Film industry for decades and has voiced several blockbuster tracks.