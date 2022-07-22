From Alia to Jasmin, B-town divas ace the neon look

The Bollywood industry has seen several trends come and go, but there are always some which stay on. The neon trend certainly is one of those which will stay for a while we reckon. It can be a little tricky to style this out-of-the-box color but our Bollywood divas have successfully nailed the brief and given us women’s fashion notes to take!

Alia Bhatt – Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in her party-ready neon sequin outfit with minimal makeup that complimented her. She totally gives us a reason to wear neon to parties without any hesitation.

Jasmin Bhasin – The stunning actress kept her look simple yet captivating in her asymmetrical neon dress with white sneakers giving a simple sleek look for her vacation. Jasmin never fails to give her fans ideas on how to style and wear whatever they want, be it a vacation, party, wedding, etc.

Kiara Advani – The gorgeous actress Kiara is all sorted with her fashion looks and here’s another look that took all the internet by storm. Her neon jumpsuit with a one-shoulder bodice and draped sash enhanced her whole look.

Ananya Pandey– Ananya’s off-shoulder outfit has turned heads as it compliments her body structure really well. She is a style-setter for young girls today and she treats her fans with neon looks often Ananya’s love for neon has given us thousands of reasons to try it when we step out next!

Bollywood actresses know how to style their wardrobes.