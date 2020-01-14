Alia Bhatt announced her upcoming mega-project, Gangubai Kathiawadi, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on New Year’s Eve as her New Year gift.

As she began shooting for the first schedule of the film, the makers announced that the first look from her film will be unveiled tomorrow.

While film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement, Alia confirmed the news on social media.

“Are you ready?… Sanjay Leela Bhansali to unveil first look of his new film #GangubaiKathiawadi tomorrow… Stars #AliaBhatt in title role… 11 Sept 2020 release,” Taran Adarsh wrote along with a motion poster of her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, took to her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Gangubai”, with a heart emoji.

Gangubai is a biopic written-directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt will star in the titular role which is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kathiawadi, a brothel owner and matriarch.

Produced by Bhansali himself and Jayantilal Gada under their respective banners Bhansali Productions and Pen India Limited, Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on 11 September 2020.

